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Co-livingLondonUK & IrelandResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentRegeneration

Approval granted for 285 Romford co-living homes

9 Nov 2026 | 14:24 | London | by May Agaran

Legendre UK and Urban sketch to redevelop former Atik night club

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