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Data centresAlternativesDevelopmentInvestmentSouth EastUK & Ireland

Approval granted for 328,000 sq ft Buckinghamshire data centre

2 Oct 2026 | 07:50 | London | by May Agaran

Project to redevelop the 18 acre Ridgeway distribution estate in Iver

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