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LogisticsDevelopmentInvestmentSouth EastUK & Ireland

Approval granted for £75m Guildford logistics project

30 Jun 2026 | 15:05 | London | by May Agaran

Scheme at Slyfield Industrial Estate will have eight units totalling 181,000 sq ft

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