Approval granted for Atenor's City office retrofit

OfficeDevelopmentLondonPlanningUK & Ireland
24 Feb 2026 | 13:43 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
New permission replaces earlier 2023 consent for redevelopment of Fleet House
Whitbread plans 200,000 sq ft Buckinghamshire logistics scheme
£19m Inverness mall hits the market
Property grandee Mike Slade dies
Belport plots 1,275 Cheshire homes at snubbed new town site
Prime Edinburgh hotel pitch up for grabs
Turner & Townsend appoints Europe regional MD
Q+A: Node’s Khera – “We’re not just trying to disrupt; we’re trying to institutionalise”
From trophy to platform: why family capital is building hotels
Reform UK pledges planning shake-up at annual conference
NatWest’s Andy McBain takes helm as BCO president
Tracy Stroh to leave GIC
Union cuts real estate management as tough markets spur restructuring
Property grandee Mike Slade dies
L&G high-flyer Pete Gladwell departs
Buyer found for £250m Savile Row police station site
Mark Donnor to leave Westbrook to form new investment manager
Aviva Investors’ George Fraser-Harding to leave firm
Kennedy Wilson nears sale of prized £150m Heathrow data centre site
£19m Inverness mall hits the market
Rise of the super investors