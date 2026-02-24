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OfficeDevelopmentLondonPlanningUK & Ireland

Approval granted for Atenor's City office retrofit

24 Feb 2026 | 13:43 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

New permission replaces earlier 2023 consent for redevelopment of Fleet House

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