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Data centresLondonUK & IrelandAlternativesDevelopmentInvestmentRegeneration

Approval granted for Ealing hyperscale data centre

29 Jul 2026 | 07:56 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Former Honey Monster Food Factory site earmarked for redevelopment

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