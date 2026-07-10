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Hotels & LeisureEast of EnglandUK & IrelandCommunity & Social HousingResidentialStudent Accommodation

Approval granted for hotel-led Norwich mixed-use scheme

10 Jul 2026 | 08:14 | London | by May Agaran

Whitbread's proposals for the Norwich Nelson hotel include a 248-bed Premier Inn hotel and 492 student beds

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