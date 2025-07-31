ResidentialDevelopmentNorth WestRegenerationUK & Ireland
31 Jul 2025 | 17:14 | London | by May Agaran
First phase of 879 homes to be built at Mayfield Park
Approval granted for Landsec’s Manchester resi scheme
CIT leases further 43,000 sq ft at Hylo
Q+A: Schroders on plans for “organic and inorganic growth” across residential
Why the original Labour yimby crossed the aisle
Empiric extends Unite Students offer deadline
Taylor Wimpey and Pocket directors named on building regulations review panel
London office leasing activity climbs to 4.8m sq ft
Paris accord targets “remain relevant” in European real estate
Frasers Property goes green with Welsh solar farm deal
QA Higher Education expands footprint at Manchester innovation hub
Blue Owl flies in for first UK office acquisition
Accenture recommits to 250,000 sq ft City HQ
Abu Dhabi firm hires chief investment officer for €400m European expansion
Colliers rebrands investment management arm
Retail specialist locked in for €110m+ Irish shopping centre
Approval granted for first co-living homes at Brent Cross Town
King’s Cross rolls out portfolio-wide smart building system
Salvation Army prays for development partner for Oxford Street hub
Lothbury co-founder joins Citivale as non-exec director
Melburg partners with contractor on Bristol office deal