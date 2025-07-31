Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialDevelopmentNorth WestRegenerationUK & Ireland

Approval granted for Landsec's Manchester resi scheme

31 Jul 2025 | 17:14 | London | by May Agaran

First phase of 879 homes to be built at Mayfield Park

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Approval for next phase of Landsec's Bankside scheme

25 Jul 2025
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Approval granted for first co-living homes at Brent Cross Town

24 Jul 2025
Read

Green light for £70m Stockport resi project

16 Jul 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Manchester residential opportunity hits the market

8 Jul 2025
Read