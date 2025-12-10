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RegenerationLondonOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland

Approval granted for new 7,000-home Silvertown masterplan

10 Dec 2025 | 16:08 | London | by Alexander Peace

First affordable homes to open as Newham Council signs off enlarged plans

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