ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentLondonStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland
6 Jun 2025 | 07:16 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Jessica Middleton-Pugh
Double green light could unlock up to 442 homes across Swiss Cottage and Camden Town
Jewellery brand secures seven stores in UK debut
Landsec begins £2bn office unwind with City sale
Q+A: Urbanest on “ripping up the rulebook” and building Europe’s largest Passivhaus scheme
Citi to sell £65m Holborn office
Go-ahead given for £500m Cheshunt project
Aberdeen hits the ground running with £100m portfolio sale
What’s in a name? Rethinking co-living in today’s rental landscape
Merseyside Police selects Homes England for Canning Place overhaul
Approval granted for Regal’s Camden development sites
Law Commission rejects industry plea for far-reaching leasing reform
Blackstone loads up £430m portfolio sale
Cushman partner heads to JLL
Morrisons owner to offload £200m of stores
EQT misses €2.5bn target for core-plus logistics fund
King’s wine supplier sells historic St James’s asset
Self-storage sellers face reality check
Tritax launches new London fund with £1.5bn ambitions
Ares lines up £175m sales from Landsec hotel portfolio
Hammerson chief exec to step down
Who will replace Hammerson’s Rita-Rose Gagné?