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Student AccommodationDevelopmentNorth WestRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Approval sought for 1,000+ student beds at Manchester innovation district

2 Jun 2026 | 15:47 | London | by May Agaran

RG Real Estate to bring forward scheme at Charles Street car park site

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