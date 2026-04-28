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ResidentialCommunity & Social HousingDevelopmentESGInvestmentNorth WestSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Approval sought for £32m low-carbon Cheshire scheme

28 Apr 2026 | 15:07 | London | by May Agaran

Project to be brought forward by The Crown Estate and Igloo

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