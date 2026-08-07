NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsDevelopmentInvestmentSustainabilityUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Approval sought for 700,000 sq ft Prologis Warwickshire project

7 Aug 2026 | 12:36 | London | by May Agaran

Up to nine units could be delivered at the site

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Planning submitted for 1m sq ft Panattoni Park Maidstone

6 Aug 2026
Read
CAD Diagram, Diagram, Architecture

Microsoft unveils plans for 553,000 sq ft Slough data centre

5 Aug 2026
Read

Bridges and Pembury plan £70m Warwickshire logistics scheme

5 Aug 2026
Read

RLAM lines up £340m Northampton logistics project

4 Aug 2026
Read