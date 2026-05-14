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ResidentialCo-livingCommunity & Social HousingDevelopmentInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Approval sought for 880-home Ealing development

14 May 2026 | 13:58 | London | by May Agaran

Interland's proposals include 340 co-living flats

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