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Data centresAlternativesDevelopmentInvestmentUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Approval sought for first phase of 1.7m sq ft Teesside data centre

20 May 2026 | 14:17 | London | by May Agaran

Project is a joint venture between Sembcorp Utilities and Digital Reef

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