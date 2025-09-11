Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PoliticsDevelopmentGlobalLondonOfficeRegenerationUK & Ireland

Approving China's embassy in London unlawful, planning lawyer argues

11 Sep 2025 | 08:07 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

New housing secretary Steve Reed expected to make a decision on the contentious plans by 21 October

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Government demands clarification of redacted Chinese embassy plans

7 Aug 2025
Read

Chinese super-embassy in London set for approval

23 Jun 2025
Read

Met Police withdraws objections to Chinese embassy plans

27 Jan 2025
Read

Ministers back China’s London embassy plans

16 Jan 2025
Read