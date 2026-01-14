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ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyStudent AccommodationDevelopment

Apricot Real Estate to develop €50m Berlin resi scheme

14 Jan 2026 | 14:51 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Plot is near the Treptower Park recreation area

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