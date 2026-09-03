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FinancingCommunity & Social HousingResidentialUK & Ireland

Aprirose secures £75m refinancing for social housing portfolio

3 Sep 2026 | 17:00 | London | by May Agaran

Facility provided by L&G's private credit business has a five-year term

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