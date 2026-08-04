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RetailCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentPoland

Apsys acquires Katowice mall from Union

4 Aug 2026 | 16:58 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Asset covers 38,600 sq m of gross lettable area

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