Apsys acquires Katowice mall from Union

RetailCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentPoland
4 Aug 2026 | 16:58 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Asset covers 38,600 sq m of gross lettable area
Colin Godfrey on Tritax’s £350m equity raise and how to revive the listed market’s mojo
The London Plan: not just about housing
Korean investor holds £130m Edinburgh campus after refinancing
Ballymore starts planning process for 2,000 Limmo Peninsula homes
Targetfollow puts Turnbridge Wells arcade on the block
Q+A: Orla on its 1,500-bed Spanish expansion
Bluecastle lodges plans for 53-storey Birmingham resi tower
Olympian and HGP secure £75m loan for Nottingham student scheme
Muse appointed development partner for Castleford regen
Planning submitted for 1m sq ft Panattoni Park Maidstone
The existential threat to listed property
Savills completes £827m Eastdil takeover
Canadian asset manager Dream confirms acquisition of Chancerygate
Mike Ashley frontrunner for City of London estate
West End estate launched for £130m+ sale
JLL appoints duo to lead asset management services team
CBRE bolsters UK debt and structured finance team
Iain Cahoon to leave GIC
Crown Estate acquires Piccadilly Regent Estate
50 is the new 40 – where do regional office rents go next?