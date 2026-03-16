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Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeDevelopmentESGInvestmentRegenerationSpain

Apto to invest up to €2bn in Madrid data centre

16 Mar 2026 | 07:39 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

New campus will be built at former industrial bottling plant

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