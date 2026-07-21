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RegenerationLondonUK & IrelandCommunity & Social HousingResidentialDevelopmentInvestment

Arada kickstarts first phase of £2.5bn Thameside West project

21 Jul 2026 | 07:53 | London | by May Agaran

Planning application for 1,500 homes to be lodged over the summer

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