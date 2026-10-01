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ResidentialCo-livingDevelopmentLondonPlanningPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Arada London advances Elephant and Castle mixed-use scheme

1 Oct 2026 | 12:44 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Planning application submitted for 720 co-living homes and a 404-room hotel

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