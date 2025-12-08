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ResidentialCo-livingHotels & LeisureLondonUK & Ireland

Arada London marches on Southwark site for co-living debut

8 Dec 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Hotel also lined up for Elephant & Castle project

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