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DevelopmentESGLondonPlanningResidentialStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Arada London plans Southwark resi development

10 Aug 2026 | 12:44 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Peckham project comprises 55 affordable homes and 516 student beds

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