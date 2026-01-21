NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialGlobalLondonUK & Ireland

Arada outlines next stage of UK expansion after initial £500m burst

21 Jan 2026 | 06:57 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Developer is already under way building 30,000 homes in Sharjah. Can it replicate that momentum with its newly-acquired London arm?

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Arada kickstarts first phase of £2.5bn Thameside West project

21 Jul 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Phayre-Mudge on property: earnings must be launchpad for next property IPO

1 Jul 2026
Read

Mayor approves Arada's 1,500 Finchley homes

28 May 2026
Read

Changing tides: how the Iran war is affecting Middle Eastern capital flows

14 May 2026
Read