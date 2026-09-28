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ResidentialLondonRegenerationUK & Ireland

Arada submits plans for opening phase of £2.5bn Thameside West

28 Sep 2026 | 07:51 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Royal Docks district could include at least 5,000 homes

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