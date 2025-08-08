Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinanceCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentHotels & LeisurePolandRegenerationResidential

Arche secures €20m EU funding for Polish revitalisation project

8 Aug 2025 | 07:30 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Just Transition Fund grants financing for Silesia scheme

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

PBB provides €40m financing for Warsaw office acquisition

6 Aug 2025
Read

StudentSpace secures €40m financing for Kraków developments 

4 Aug 2025
Read
Urban, City, People

€26m Łódź mixed-use asset up for grabs

1 Aug 2025
Read

Deutsche Hypo provides €24m green loan

8 Jul 2025
Read