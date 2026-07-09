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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeDenmarkNordicsSwedenInvestment

Arctic hotel RevPAR rises to record levels

9 Jul 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Supply and demand have increased by almost 50% compared with 2018/19, finds CBRE

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