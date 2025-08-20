Green Street News - Homepage
Arden University takes 31,000 sq ft at Nottingham Castle Meadow Campus

20 Aug 2025 | 07:38 | London | by May Agaran

Transaction marks the city's largest post-pandemic office letting

