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Self-storageAlternativesInvestmentSouth EastSouth WestUK & Ireland

Ardent enters UK self-storage market

27 May 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, David Hatcher

US investor launches platform and sets target of 15-20 sites

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