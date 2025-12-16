NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailContinental EuropeCorporateFranceNew YorkUnited States

Ardian and Kering finalise €766m New York joint venture agreement

16 Dec 2025 | 07:52 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

 Deal relates to French luxury group’s property in the city 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Clothing, Formal Wear, Suit

Q+A: Ardian’s head of France – “There is no sign we will return to the boom years"

26 Jun 2026
Read

Kering offloads majority stake in Milan asset for €1.1bn

2 Apr 2026
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Ardian and Rockfield make triple student acquisition

23 Jan 2026
Read
Formal Wear, Clothing, Suit

Five questions for DL Invest on its new data centre joint venture

3 Dec 2025
Read