NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Student AccommodationContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyHotels & LeisureInvestmentResidential

Ardian and Rockfield buy €100m stake in Berlin hybrid asset

6 Oct 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag, Chris Borland

German deal is duo's second for pan-European student housing fund

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Deutsche Asset One sells €100m Berlin resi complex

5 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, City

M&G acquires €56m Berlin resi project

23 Sep 2026
Read
Face, Happy, Head

CBRE IM appoints new EMEA resi asset operations lead

22 Sep 2026
Read

Q+A: Sixth Street on how to stay in on a deal while others walk away

17 Sep 2026
Read