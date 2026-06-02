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Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeDevelopmentFranceInvestment

Ardian and Verne to develop €5bn Île-de-France campus

2 Jun 2026 | 07:27 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

The facility will have a capacity of 500MW

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