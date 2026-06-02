Ardian and Verne to develop €5bn Île-de-France campus

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2 Jun 2026 | 07:27 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
The facility will have a capacity of 500MW
Mike Slade remembered: “He would lift the spirit of any room”
Bidwells kicks off search for investment partner
Spire Healthcare accepts £1.03bn private equity takeover
The curious case of the former bankrupt racehorse trainer and Ireland’s newly listed REIT
Martin Property Group leads race to acquire 100 NCP sites
Q+A: Madison on tackling the open-ended fund liquidity challenge
Whitbread plans 200,000 sq ft Buckinghamshire logistics scheme
£19m Inverness mall hits the market
Property grandee Mike Slade dies
Belport plots 1,275 Cheshire homes at snubbed new town site
Tracy Stroh to leave GIC
Property grandee Mike Slade dies
Union cuts real estate management as tough markets spur restructuring
L&G high-flyer Pete Gladwell departs
Buyer found for £250m Savile Row police station site
Mark Donnor to leave Westbrook to form new investment manager
Aviva Investors’ George Fraser-Harding to leave firm
£19m Inverness mall hits the market
Kennedy Wilson nears sale of prized £150m Heathrow data centre site
Rise of the super investors