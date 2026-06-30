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Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeDenmarkDevelopmentInvestmentNordics

Ardian plans €3bn+ Nordic data centre expansion

30 Jun 2026 | 12:22 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Investments to be made in Norway and Denmark

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