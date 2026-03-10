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Self-storageAlternativesContinental EuropeFundraisingItaly

Ardian targets €500m+ European self-storage platform with Casaforte deal

10 Mar 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott, Edith Fishta

Investment firm looking further afield having completed €100m deal for majority stake in Italian operator

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