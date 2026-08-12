NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

DistressCorporateDevelopmentHotels & LeisureOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland

Ardmore proposes CVA to rescue remaining property businesses

12 Aug 2026 | 08:09 | London | by May Agaran

If approved, move will allow the firms to repay its debts under an agreed timetable rather than being placed in administration

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Construction, Construction Crane, Architecture

Ardmore collapse raises fears over hollowing out of construction industry

15 Jun 2026
Read

Major London projects hit as Ardmore Construction enters administration

12 Jun 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Dining Room

US student giant’s European business to be wound up

18 Nov 2024
Read
Person, Human, Coat

Shah on property: the CVA debate is back – and change may be in the air

17 May 2022
Read