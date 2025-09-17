Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeInvestmentOccupierScotlandSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Ardstone Capital completes £20m Glasgow office sale

17 Sep 2025 | 14:07 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Sentinel building sold to Clydebuilt II Limited Partnership

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Clothing, Coat, Adult

Forrester and Middle Eastern developer close in on London office deal

17 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Union Investment kicks off €70m Dublin office revamp

17 Sep 2025
Read

Retail REIT in talks to buy office tower

17 Sep 2025
Read
City, Road, Street

Grosvenor expands flex offer across three offices

16 Sep 2025
Read