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OfficeInvestmentScotlandUK & Ireland

Ardstone seals £11m Glasgow office disposal

29 Jan 2026 | 08:06 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

George House acquired by a JV between Longstock Capital and Time Equities

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