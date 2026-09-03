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ResidentialDevelopmentIrelandUK & Ireland

Ardstone secures planning for amended 562-home Dublin scheme

3 Sep 2026 | 06:47 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Redesign followed legal challenges to the two previous permissions for the site

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