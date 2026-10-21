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ResidentialIrelandUK & Ireland

Ardstone's 562-home Dublin scheme hit with third judicial review

21 Oct 2026 | 16:14 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Developer "deeply frustrated" after securing planning permission three times only to face judicial reviews each time

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