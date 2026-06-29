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OpinionGermanyInvestmentLogisticsOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland

Are German investors returning to London?

29 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Gore

Stabilisations in fund outflows could see a resurgence in German capital

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