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OpinionPlanningPolicy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

Are housebuilders prepared for a new era of delivery scrutiny?

5 Jun 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Alli Hayman

As Nimbyism and planning barriers recede, more scrutiny is being placed on developers' track records

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