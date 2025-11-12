OpinionESGOfficeSustainabilityUK & Ireland
12 Nov 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Philip McLaughlin
Adopting circular economy principles is vital to progress
Ballymore JV’s £2bn Ladbroke Grove scheme approved
Approval granted for Stratford student scheme
Are low-carbon materials the most sustainable choice?
HSBC seeks to upsize another office footprint
Frontrunner emerges for Essential Living portfolio
Buyer in pole position for £280m shopping centre
Picton posts positive total returns in half-year results
Shaftesbury executive director Michelle McGrath to step down
Chancerygate acquires Bristol site for £35m logistics scheme
Budget uncertainty slows leasing momentum at Regional REIT
George Lucas snaps up £40m London mansion
British Land bags £27m Bournemouth retail park
Blackstone’s global real estate co-head steps down
Jack Ma’s wife swoops for £20m Belgravia mansion
Asda bags £100m+ off-market sale
Developers vie for £1.5bn City tower project
Shah on property: the moral of CBRE’s piratical takeover story, 20 years on
Newmark adds two more big-hitters to growing debt team
Where will the money come from in 2026?
