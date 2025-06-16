Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OpinionLondonOccupierOfficeUK & Ireland

Are rising rates forcing occupiers to broaden London office searches?

16 Jun 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Ben Cullen, Kiran Patel

Business rate hikes are a growing concern for tenants

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Building, Architecture, Office Building

Why regional offices are reaching a turning point

12 Jun 2025
Read
Plant, Vegetation, City

Colliers’ London head of international capital departs

12 Jun 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Lender takes control of City office once valued at £145m

10 Jun 2025
Read

Barings closes deal for £169m City office

9 Jun 2025
Read