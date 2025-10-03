Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleAlternativesContinental EuropeCorporateData centresLogisticsNordicsOfficeResidentialRetailSweden

Areim appoints managing partners as CEO departs 

3 Oct 2025 | 07:52 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Erika Olsén and Therese Rattik move up as Henrik Brinck Landelius steps down

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Vehicle, Vessel, Watercraft

Korean pension fund takes minority stake in Areim 

17 Sep 2025
Read
Tie, Accessories, Accessory

Tritax partner Phil Redding departs

1 Sep 2025
Read
Face, Head, Person

Areim appoints investor relations head

19 Aug 2025
Read

New managing partner takes over at Levy Real Estate

1 Jul 2025
Read