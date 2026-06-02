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LogisticsContinental EuropeIndustrialInvestmentNordicsSweden

Areim buys 110,000 sq m Swedish light industrial portfolio

2 Jun 2026 | 07:40 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Collection comprises 33 assets across Greater Stockholm and Uppsala

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