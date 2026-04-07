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LogisticsContinental EuropeNordicsSwedenESGInvestment

Areim buys Swedish industrial portfolio

7 Apr 2026 | 13:45 | London | by Angelo Castillo, Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Six Norrköping properties total 35,000 sq m of lettable area

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