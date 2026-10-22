Areim hires Swedish investment director

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22 Oct 2026 | 07:40 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Carolina Herling joins from Savills
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Funder in talks to unlock £1.3bn Salford development
Dublin council on funding hunt for new €700m HQ project
Stripe lines up 130,000 sq ft at Blackstone’s Broadgate Quarter office
Goldmoney secures planning for Oxford shopping centre overhaul
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Edinburgh office-to-hotel development up for grabs
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Ardstone’s 562-home Dublin scheme hit with third judicial review
FCA closes Home REIT investigation
Blackstone makes marquee hire for new European credit platform
Starwood builds stake in under-pressure REIT
Norges teams up with new partner for €1.5bn logistics assault
Top logistics managers and blue-chip partners hit the dating scene
Landsec puts City office tower up for £200m sale
British Land and GIC in talks on £155m City sale
Mitsubishi Estate seeks partner for £800m Victoria scheme
ICG settles with Avison Young in holiday park valuation case
Forrester on property: AI is forcing agents to raise their game
Bank of England puts historic Roehampton sports estate up for sale