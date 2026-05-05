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LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentPoland

Ares confirms Polish logistics purchase

5 May 2026 | 11:19 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Marq Logistics to manage five assets sold by Savills IM

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