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LogisticsContinental EuropeFranceFundraisingGermanyNetherlandsUK & Ireland

Ares eyes recap of €4bn former GLP funds

22 Sep 2026 | 15:22 | London | by David Hatcher

Marq Logistics-run assets once formed part of developer exemplar Gazeley

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