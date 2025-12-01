Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsAPACCanadaContinental EuropeCorporateFranceGermanyGlobalUK & IrelandUnited States

Ares launches global logistics real estate brand

1 Dec 2025 | 11:04 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

New Marq Logistics platform encompasses 56m sq m of facilities across Europe, the Americas and APAC

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Plant, Architecture, Building

Global Mutual Hotels' chief on steering €500m value-add platform in post-pandemic market

1 Dec 2025
Read
Advertisement, Car, Transportation

Verdion acquires Cologne factory for €95m logistics scheme

28 Nov 2025
Read
Car, Transportation, Vehicle

Canadian giant seeks partner for £1bn London logistics JV

27 Nov 2025
Read
Sign, Symbol, Scoreboard

BNP Paribas Real Estate initiates redundancy consultation

27 Nov 2025
Read